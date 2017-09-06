Sep 06, 2017 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Girdhari Sugar's board meeting on September 13, 2017
the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 4:00 PM at the registered office of the company, to consider inter alia, Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2017.Source : BSE