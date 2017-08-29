Aug 28, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Girdhari Sugar's AGM on September 29, 2017
We wish to inform you that, the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, September 29th 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Registered Office of the Company at 45/47-A, Industrial Area No.1, A.B. Road, Dewas - 455 001(M.P.) India.Source : BSE