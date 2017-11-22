Gini Silk Mills' board meeting rescheduled

This is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances in the Company the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is postponed and rescheduled on Monday, December 11, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 413, Jogani Industrial Estate, Opp. Kasturba -Hospital, J. R. Boricha Marg, Lower Parel (East), Mumbai 400011 to discuss and decide inter-alia following item.I. To adopt the un-audited quarterly/ half yearly financials for the quarter/ half year ended September 30, 2017.Source : BSE