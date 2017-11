Gini Silk Mills' board meeting on November 25, 2017

TO ADOPT THE UN-AUDITED QUARTERLY/ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL FOR THE QUARTER/ HALF YEAR ENDED ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

Gini Silk Mills is in the Textiles - Processing sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 148.20 crore.

The company management includes Vishwanath Harlalka - Executive Chairman, Deepak Harlalka - Managing Director, Suresh Gaggar - Director, Pankajkumar Agarwal - Director, Anjali Harlalka - Director, Ruchir Jalan - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 531744.

Its Registered office is at 413, Tantia Jogani Industrial Estate Pre Opp. Kasturba Hospital,,J R Boricha Marg, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400011.

Their Registrars are Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE