Gillette India's AGM on November 15, 2017

We would like to inform you that the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on November 15, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Y. B. Chavan Pratishthan, Gen. Jagannathrao Bhonsle Marg, Mumbai 400 021. In this respect, please find enclosed a summary of proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting.
We would like to inform you that the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on November 15, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Y. B. Chavan Pratishthan, Gen. Jagannathrao Bhonsle Marg, Mumbai 400 021. In this respect, please find enclosed a summary of proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE