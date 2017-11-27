Gillanders Arbuthnot's board meeting on December 09, 2017

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at its Registered Office on Saturday, the 9th December, 2017 inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the Unudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report thereon.
Source : BSE
