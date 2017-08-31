Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co: Outcome of board meeting

Gillanders Arbuthnot and Company Limited has informed the exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e 31st August, 2017 has decided to invest an amount of USD 4,00,000 (United States Four Lakhs Dollars only) by subscribing to 4,00,000 numbers of fully paid up equity shares of USD 1 each, at par, of Gillanders Holding (Mauritius) Limited, a wholly owned Foreign Subsidiary of the Company.Source : BSE