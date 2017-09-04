Sep 04, 2017 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co: Outcome of AGM
Gillanders Arbuthnot and Company has informed the exchange that the 83rd Annual General Meeting of the Company was duly convened on 1st September, 2017 at the Mini Auditorium Hall of the Science City, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata-700046.
