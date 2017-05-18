Gillanders Arbuthnot to consider dividend

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider, the following business:-1. To consider, approve and adopt the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017.2. To consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Further, the Trading Window for purchase/ sale /dealing in any manner in the Ordinary Shares of the Company, shall remain closed for 'Specified Persons' as per the 'GACL- Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' from May 22, 2017 and shall open after expiry of 48 hours from the conclusion of the said Board Meeting or publication of the results in the newspapers, whichever is earlier.Source : BSE