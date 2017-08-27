App
Aug 26, 2017 08:40 AM IST

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co's board meeting on Sept 05, 2017
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 05, 2017, inter alia:

1. To consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report thereon.

2. To consider and approve the voluntary delisting of Ordinary Shares of the Company from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd.

Further, the Trading Window for purchase/ sale /dealing in any manner in the Ordinary Shares of the Company, shall remain closed for 'Specified Persons' as per the 'GACL- Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' from August 29, 2017 and shall open after expiry of 48 hours from the conclusion of the said Board Meeting or publication of the results in the newspapers, whichever is earlier.Source : BSE

