App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 18, 2017 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gillanders Arbuthnot's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at its Registered Office on Monday, the 29th May, 2017 inter alia to consider, approve and adopt the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.

Gillanders Arbuthnot's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at its Registered Office on Monday, the 29th May, 2017 inter alia to consider, approve and adopt the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Further, the Trading Window for purchase/ sale /dealing in any manner in the Ordinary Shares of the Company, shall remain closed for 'Specified Persons' as per the 'GACL- Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' from Monday, 22nd May, 2017 and shall open after expiry of 48 hours from the conclusion of the said Board Meeting or publication of the results in the newspapers, whichever is earlier.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.