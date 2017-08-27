Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co's board meeting on September 05, 2017

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at its Registered Office on Tuesday, the 5th September, 2017 inter alia:1.To consider, approve and take on record the Unudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report thereon.2.To consider and approve the Voluntary Delisting of Ordinary Shares of the Company from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd.Source : BSE