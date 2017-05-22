Gilada Finance's board meeting on May 30, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of directors of Gilada Finance and Investments Limited will be held on Tuesday, 30th day of May, 2017 at the registered office at #105 R.R Takt, 37 Bhoopasandra Main Road, Bangalore- 560094 at 11:00 A.M inter alia to consider and approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the year ended on 31st March, 2017 and other routine business. Further, informed that as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in equity shares of the Company shall be remain closed from Monday, 22nd May, 2017 to Tuesday, 30th May, 2017.Source : BSE