GIC Housing Finance's board meeting on July 24, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 24th July, 2017 to consider amongst other things, to approve and take on record the Un-audited (provisional) Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017.This is for your information and record purpose.Source : BSE