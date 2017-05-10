GG Dandekar: Outcome of board meeting

DearSir/ Madam, Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 9th May, 2017 inter-alia has considered the following: 1.Board has approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. Enclosed herewith Auditors' Report received from M/s Joshi & Kulkarni, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company and Form A (for audit with un-modified opinion) along with Standalone Audited Financial Results as mentioned above. 2.Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 9th August, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at 211/A, MIDC Butibori Industrial Area, Kinhi Village, Tah. Hingna, Dist. Nagpur 441122 (Maharashtra) 3.The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 7th August, 2017 to Wednesday, 9th August, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4.Pursuant to provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the rules made thereunder and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed 2nd August, 2017, as the cut-off date to record the entitlement of the Members to cast their vote electronically for the business to be transacted at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The e-voting period commences on 6th August, 2017 (9:00 am) and ends on 8th August, 2017 (5:00 pm). 5.Mr. Mahesh Athavale, Company Secretary in Practice, was appointed as the scrutinizer for the purpose e-voting as per Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. 6.The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the FY 2016-17. This is for your information and record.Source : BSE