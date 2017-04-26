App
Apr 26, 2017 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GG Dandekar Machine Works' board meeting on May 9, 2017

Pursuant to Reg. 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 9th May, 2017

GG Dandekar Machine Works' board meeting on May 9, 2017
Pursuant to Reg. 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 9th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record, Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting will also consider the recommendation of dividend, if any for the FY 2016-17.Source : BSE

