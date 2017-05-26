Geojit Financial Services: Outcome of board meeting

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting1. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2017.This is to inform that at the Meeting held today, the 26th May, 2017, the Board of Directors of the Company have approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we hereby enclose the following :(i)Statement showing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2017 along with Auditors Report.(ii)Disclosure by CFO with regards to issue of Audit Report with unmodified opinion given by the Statutory Auditors – Standalone and Consolidated).A copy of the above is uploaded in the company's website www.geojit.com.2. Final DividendThe Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.1.25 per equity share of Re.1/- each for the financial year 2016-17 for the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be disbursed to the eligible shareholders within twenty days from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.3. Record Date and Book ClosurePursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Thursday, 13th July, 2017 to Friday, 14th July,2017.The Board has fixed the record date for payment of dividend as under:a)To all beneficial holders in respect of shares held in de-materialized form as per the data as made available by the National Securities Depositories Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited as of the close of business hours on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.b)To all members in respect of shares held in physical form after giving effect to valid transfer in respect of transfer requests lodged with the Company as of the close of business hours on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.4. Allotment of ESOP 2010The Board of Directors of the Company has allotted 5,78,314 equity shares of the face value of Re.1 each to employees of the Company and the subsidiaries at its meeting held today upon exercise of stock options under Employees Stock Option Plan 2010 (Tranch II, Tranch III & Tranch IV).The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 3.00 p.m.Source : BSE