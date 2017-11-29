App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 29, 2017 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Genus Paper & Boards - Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e November 29, 2017 has, inter alia, considered and approved :-

i.the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e November 29, 2017 has, inter alia, considered and approved :-

i.the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

A copy of the aforesaid Results along with Audit Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 is enclosed herewith.

This is for your kind information and records please.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.