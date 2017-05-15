App
May 15, 2017 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Genus Paper's board meeting on May 26, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 26th May, 2017, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record :- i) -the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 26th May, 2017, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record :- i) -the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 We further wish to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in the Shares of Genus Paper & Boards Limited by all the Directors/KMP/Designated persons of the Company as defined in the Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders of the Company will remain closed for the period from May 19, 2017 to May 28, 2017 (both days inclusive) , inter-alia for the purpose of taking on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE

