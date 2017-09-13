Genomic Valley: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 13th September, 2017, has inter-alia, approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Further pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.We are also enclosing a copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 11:45 AM and concluded at 02:00 P.M.Source : BSE