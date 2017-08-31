Aug 31, 2017 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Genomic Valley: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 31st August, 2017.
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 31st August, 2017.
The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 11:45 AM and concluded at 03:40 P.M.
Genomic Valley Biotech Limited
Hitesh Kumar
Company Secretary & Compliance officerSource : BSE
