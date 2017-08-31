App
Aug 31, 2017 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Genomic Valley: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 31st August, 2017.

The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 11:45 AM and concluded at 03:40 P.M.

This is for your information and records.

Please acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of
Genomic Valley Biotech Limited


Hitesh Kumar
Company Secretary & Compliance officerSource : BSE

