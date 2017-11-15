Genomic Valley Biotech - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the Reg. 30 and any other applicable regulations of SEBI(LODR) Reg., 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 13th November, 2017, has inter-alia, approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2017.Further pursuant to Reg. 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg., 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2017.We are also enclosing a copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE