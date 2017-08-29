App
Aug 28, 2017 09:23 AM IST

Gennex Labs: Outcome of board meeting
We are pleased to inform you the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Saturday, 26th August 2017 as follows:

1) The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28th September 2017 at 11.30AM at the Registered Office of the company situated at Sy.No. 133, IDA Bollaram, Jinnaram Mandal, Medak District - 502 325

2) The Board of Directors has approved the Draft Notice, Directors Report and Auditor for the Financial Year 31.03.2017

3) The Register of members and Share Transfer Register of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, 23th September, 2017 to Wednesday, 28th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

