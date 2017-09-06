Gennex Labs' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby give you notice that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 'Akash Ganga' 3rd Floor, Plot No.144, Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad - 500 073 to inter-alia discuss the following agenda:-1.To consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2017 in IND-AS format as per the guidelines issued by SEBI.2.Any other business with the permission of chair.This is for your information and records.Source : BSE