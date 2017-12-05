App
Dec 05, 2017 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gennex Laboratories' board meeting on December 14, 2017


Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby give you notice that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, the 14th December, 2017.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby give you notice that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, the 14th December, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 'Akash Ganga' 3rd Floor, Plot No.144, Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad - 500 073 to inter-alia discuss the following agenda:-

1. To consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the Second Quarter ended 30th September 2017 in IND-AS format as per the guidelines issued by SEBI.

2. Any other business with the permission of chair.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

