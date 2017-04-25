Apr 25, 2017 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Genesys Int's Compensation Committee to be held on April 25, 2017.
The Compensation Committee at its meeting held on April 25, 2017 has approved the allotment of 51,200 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5.00 each pursuant to the exercise of the stock options by the eligible employees of the company under the Genesys ESOP Scheme -2010.Source : BSE