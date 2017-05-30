Generic Eng: Outcome of board meeting

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 29th May, 2017 has considered the following:1) Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017 along with declaration statement and report of Auditors2) Recommendation of payment of Dividend of Rs. 0.10/- per Equity share on 1,63,56,200 shares of face Value of Rs 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17 subject to Shareholders Approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting3) Appointment of Ms Trupti Mitul Patel as an Additional Director of the Company4) Considered and approved the appointment of Ms Dipika Biyani, Practising Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company ?Source : BSE