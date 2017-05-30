App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 30, 2017 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Generic Engineering recommends dividend

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects in their meeting held on May 29, 2017, have recommended the payment of dividend of Re 0.10 per equity share on 1,63,56,200 shares of face Value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2016-17.

Generic Engineering recommends dividend
Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on May 29, 2017, have inter alia, approved the following:

- Recommended the payment of Dividend of Rs. 0.10/- per Equity share on 1,63,56,200 shares of face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17 at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.