Generic Engineering recommends dividend

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on May 29, 2017, have inter alia, approved the following:- Recommended the payment of Dividend of Rs. 0.10/- per Equity share on 1,63,56,200 shares of face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17 at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE