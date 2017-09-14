Gemstone Investments: Outcome of AGM

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the details regarding the proceedings of the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held on Thursday, September 14, 2014 at 9:30 A.M. at 502-B, Padmavati Heights, 5th Floor, Shraddhanand Road Extn., Vile Parle (E), Mumbai - 400 057.Source : BSE