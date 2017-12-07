Gem Spinners India - Outcome of AGM

Outcome of AGM held on 30th November 2017.

Gem Spinners is in the Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended sector.

The company management includes R Veeramani - Managing Director, P P Doddanavar - Director, S Gopal - Director, Poorana Juliet - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 521133 and the NSE with an NSE Code of GEMSPIN.

Its Registered office is at No. 14, Mangalam Village, Madhuranthagam Taluk,, Kancheepuram Dist.,Tamil Nadu - 603107.

Their Registrars are Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.Source : BSE