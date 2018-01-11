Geep Industrial Syndicate to consider interim dividend

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 18, 2018, inter alia:1. to approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2017 in compliance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the said Regulations; and2. to consider declaration of Interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulation ,2015 and the Insider Trading Code of the Company, the Trading Window will remain closed from January 12, 2018 to January 22, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the Directors, Key Managerial personnel and other Designated persons of the Company.Source : BSE