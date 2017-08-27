GeeCee Ventures' board meeting on August 29, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 29th August, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.As per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Company is closing the trading window with immediate effect and the trading window will re-open after 1st September, 2017.Source : BSE