Aug 31, 2017 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GeeCee Ventures: Outcome of board meeting
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31.08.2017- Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Submission of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 33 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31.08.2017- Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Submission of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 33 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.Source : BSE