GeeCee Ventures: Outcome of board meeting

The Company at its Board Meeting held on 18th May, 2017 considered the following: (i)In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company have: Considered and approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. The Board of Directors has not recommended any final dividend on the equity shares of the Company. In this regard enclosed herewith please find following: Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Declaration regarding Audit Reports with unmodified opinion. (ii)In terms of Regulation 30 along with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company has: a)Appointed Mr. Ashish Ranka as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f 18th May, 2017. Brief profile: 1.Name: Mr. Ashish Ranka 2.Date of Appointment: 18th May, 2017 3.Qualification: Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India from ICAI holding valid Membership No. 129773, Bachlor of Commerce from MDS University, Diploma in IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standard) from ACCA, UK 4.Experience: He is having more than 10 years of experience in the field of Accounts, Finance & Taxation. 5.Disclosure of relationships between directors: Not Related b)Appointed Mr. Ashwin Kumar Kotahri as the Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f 18th May, 2017 subject to approval of members in ensuring Annual General Meeting. Brief profile: 1.Name: Ashwin Kumar Kothari 2.Date of Appointment: 18th May, 2017 3.DIN: 00033730 4.Qualification: Chemical Engineer from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA 5.Experience: He is having more than 39 years experience in the field of Chemical Manufacturing. 6.Disclosure of relationships between directors: Mr. Ashwin Kumar Kothari is father of Mr. Rohit Kothari-Director on the Board of the Company. c)Appointed Mr. Harisingh Shyamsukha as the Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f 18th May, 2017 subject to approval of members in ensuring Annual General Meeting. Brief profile: 1.Name: Harisingh Shyamsukha 2.Date of Appointment: 18th May, 2017 3.DIN: 00033325 4.Qualification: Chemical Engineer from Jadhavpur University, West Bengal 5.Experience: He is having more than 28 years experience in the field of Chemical Manufacturing. 6.Disclosure of relationships between directors: Mr. Harisingh Shyamsukha is a father of Mr. Gaurav Shyamsukha -Director on the Board of the Company. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 07.00 p.m.Source : BSE