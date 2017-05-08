App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GeeCee Ventures to consider dividend

GeeCee Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 18, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

GeeCee Ventures to consider dividend
GeeCee Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, to:

1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

2. Consider recommendation of dividend on the equity shares for the financial year 2016-17, if any.

Further, as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations, 2015 and the Company’s Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for Directors / Officers / Designated Employees of the Company from May 08, 2017 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on May 18, 2017. The Communication has already been sent to the Directors / Officers / Designated Employees of the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.