GeeCee Ventures to consider dividend

GeeCee Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, to:1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.2. Consider recommendation of dividend on the equity shares for the financial year 2016-17, if any.Further, as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations, 2015 and the Company’s Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for Directors / Officers / Designated Employees of the Company from May 08, 2017 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on May 18, 2017. The Communication has already been sent to the Directors / Officers / Designated Employees of the Company.Source : BSE