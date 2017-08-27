App
Aug 24, 2017 07:50 PM IST

GEE director Utsav Rasiklal Kapadia resigns

GEE director Utsav Rasiklal Kapadia resigns
This is to inform you that, Mr. Utsav Rasiklal Kapadia (DIN: 00034154), Director (Non-Executive) of the Company has, vide email dated 24th August, 2017 conveyed his intension to resign as Director and also as member of the Board with effect from close of business hours 24th August, 2017, due to personal reason. The noting of resignation will be taken at the ensuing Board Meeting.

Further, we wish to inform you that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window will remain closed from Friday, 25th August, 2017 to Thursday 31st August, 2017 (both days inclusive) and shall re-open on 1st September, 2017. Acordingly, all the Designated Employees (including Directors) of the Company has been intimated not to enter into any transaction involving the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of trading window.
