Jun 20, 2017 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Greatship India acquires full ownership of jack up rigs from Greatship Global Energy Services
We wish to inform you that Greatship (India) Limited ('GIL'), a wholly owned-subsidiary of the Company, has acquired full ownership of the jack up rigs from Greatship Global Energy Services Pte. Ltd. ('GGES'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GIL w.e.f June 19, 2017.
Further to our letter dated January 31, 2017, we wish to inform you that Greatship (India) Limited ('GIL'), a wholly owned-subsidiary of the Company, has acquired full ownership of the jack up rigs from Greatship Global Energy Services Pte. Ltd. ('GGES'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GIL w.e.f June 19, 2017.Source : BSE