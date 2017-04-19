Apr 18, 2017 10:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GE Shipping investor meeting to be held on April 19, 2017
We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, investor meet of the Company is scheduled to be held tomorrow, the details of which are as follows: Meeting scheduled with VenueType RIL Treasury MumbaiOne-on-OneSource : BSE