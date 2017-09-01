Sep 01, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GE Shipping: Outcome of committee meeting
We wish to inform you that the Debenture Issue Committee has, at its meeting held today, allotted 8.05% 1,500 Secured Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs. 10 lakhs each aggregating to Rs. 150 crores.
