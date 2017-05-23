GE Shipping: Outcome of committee meeting

Further to our letter dated May 18, 2017 this is to inform you that the Debenture Issue Committee at its meeting held today has approved the issue of 1500 Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs. 10 lac each aggregating to Rs. 150 crore by way of private placement. Given below are the relevant details of the said issuance: 1.Issue size: Rs. 150 crore 2.Listing of Security: National Stock Exchange of India Limited (WDM segment) 3.Credit Rating: Credit Analysis & Research Ltd. has assigned 'CARE AAA' (Outlook:Stable) rating and Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited has assigned 'BWR AAA' (Outlook: Stable) rating . 4.Charge/security, if any, created over the assets – NA as the NCDs are unsecured. However, the Company shall at all times during the currency of these Debentures, maintain unencumbered assets (including cash and cash equivalents) of market value not less than outstanding face value amount of these Debentures) 5.Tenure: 10 years 6.Date of maturity/redemption: Same as above 7.Coupon/interest offered: 8.25% p.a. 8.Schedule of payment of coupon/interest : Annually 9. Schedule of payment of principal : On maturity The meeting of the Committee commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 11.25 a.m. You are requested to take note of the above.Source : BSE