May 23, 2017 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GE Power India to consider dividend
GE Power India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommendation of Dividend, if any for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
