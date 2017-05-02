App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GCM Commodity's board meeting on May 9, 2017

The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI LOD Regulations, 2015 Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 09, 2017, to consider Audited Financial Results March31, 2017.

GCM Commodity's board meeting on May 9, 2017
Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI LOD Regulations, 2015 Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI LOD Regulations, 2015 Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 09, 2017, to consider Audited Financial Results March31, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.