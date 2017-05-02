GCM Commodity's board meeting on May 9, 2017

Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI LOD Regulations, 2015 Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI LOD Regulations, 2015 Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 09, 2017, to consider Audited Financial Results March31, 2017.Source : BSE