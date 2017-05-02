May 02, 2017 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GCM Capital Advisors' board meeting on May 11, 2017
Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI LOD Regulations, 2015 Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017, to consider Audited Financial Results March 31, 2017.
Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI LOD Regulations, 2015 Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017, to consider Audited Financial Results March 31, 2017.Source : BSE