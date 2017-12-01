App
Dec 01, 2017 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dec 01, 2017 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gayatri Projects' board meeting on December 06, 2017

We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, December 06, 2017.

 
 
We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 06th of December, 2017 inter alia to consider among other items the following:

? To approve the Board's Report for the Financial Year 2016-17.
? Cancellation of the dividend which was recommended by the board of directors at their meeting held on 29.05.2017 due to Non approval from the lenders as per the Master Restructuring Agreement (MRA).

? To approve the notice calling 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to fix date, time and venue of the meeting.

? To fix the Book closure dates for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.
? Approval of the revised financial statements giving effect of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Gayatri Projects Limited and Gayatri Infra Ventures Limited and Gayatri Domicile Private Limited and their respective Share holders and Creditors ('Scheme') sanctioned by NCLT Hyderabad on 6th November 2017. The Order of NCLT sanctioning the Scheme was filed on 23rd November 2017 which was filed with ROC (Telangana) ('Effective Date').

? To raise funds by way of issue of securities but not limited to Equity Shares, and/or any other securities convertible into Equity Shares and/or Non-Convertible Debentures with or without warrant, through Further Public Offer/ Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)/ Preferential Issue/Rights Issue or through any other permissible mode under applicable laws subject to approval of members of Company, if required and other appropriate approvals'

? Any other business with the permission of the chair.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

