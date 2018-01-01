Gayatri Projects bags new order of Rs 583 crore

We are glad to inform you that Gayatri Projects bagged a new order of Rs. 583.00 crore contract from National Highways Authority of India. Further details can be found below:

Name of the Employer:

National Highways Authority of IndiaName of Work :

Rehabilitation and uprgadation of Cuttack-Angul Section of NH-42 (NEW NH-55) to 4-lane (km. 0+400 to k.m.60+200) in the state of Odisha under NHDP Phase-III on EPC Mode, pkg-1.

Value of the Contract:Rs.583,00,00,000/-

(Rupees Five Hundred and Eighty Three Crores Only)

This is an addition to the recent project won by us on 20th December, 2017 (worth Rs.1139.00 Crores) in joint Venture with M/s. Public Joint Stock Company ' Kyivmetrobud' i.e Gayatri-KMB (JV), from National Highways Authority of India under Bharatmala centrally-sponsored and funded road and highways project of the Government of India.

Source : BSE