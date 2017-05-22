Gayatri Projects' board meeting on May 29, 2017

We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 29th of May, 2017 inter alia to consider among other items the following: To approve the Audited Financial Results / Statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. To Recommend dividend if any, for the financial year 2016-2017. To Review the operations of the company. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same for our record.Source : BSE