May 30, 2017 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gayatri Projects recommends dividend
Gayatri Projects at its meeting held on May 29, 2017, among other things approved the recommendation of dividend at 25 percent on the paid- up capital of the company, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.
Gayatri Projects Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2017, has inter alia among other things approved the following:
- Recommendation of Dividend @ 25% (i.e Rs. 0.50/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each) on the Paid- up capital of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (The date on which dividend will be paid intimated separately at the time of Book Closures and calling of Annual General Meeting).Source : BSE
- Recommendation of Dividend @ 25% (i.e Rs. 0.50/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each) on the Paid- up capital of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (The date on which dividend will be paid intimated separately at the time of Book Closures and calling of Annual General Meeting).Source : BSE