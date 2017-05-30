Gayatri Projects recommends dividend

Gayatri Projects Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2017, has inter alia among other things approved the following:- Recommendation of Dividend @ 25% (i.e Rs. 0.50/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each) on the Paid- up capital of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (The date on which dividend will be paid intimated separately at the time of Book Closures and calling of Annual General Meeting).Source : BSE