Gayatri BioOrganics' board meeting on May 18, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 18th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider inter-alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. In this connection, as per the Company's Code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company from 15th May, 2017 to 20th May, 2017 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE