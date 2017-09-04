App
Sep 04, 2017 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gayatri Bioorganics' board meeting on September 14, 2017

With reference to the above subject, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider inter-alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2017. In this connection, as per the Company's Code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trad

With reference to the above subject, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider inter-alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2017. In this connection, as per the Company's Code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company from 11th September, 2017 to 16th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

