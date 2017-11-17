Gati: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, November 16, 2017, inter-alia approved the following:1) Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2017.2) Allotment of 1,02,200 equity shares of Rs.2/- each on exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) of the Company. Consequently, the Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased from 10,82,44,595 Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each aggregating to Rs. 21,64,89,190/- to 10,83,46,795 Equity shares of Rs.2/- each aggregating to Rs. 21,66,93,590/-.Please find enclosed copy of the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2017, along with the Limited Review Report.The meeting of Board of Directors was commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 09:45 P.M.Source : BSE